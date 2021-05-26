Gigabyte AORUS Gen 4 7000s Prem. SSD now available

Gigabyte has this week announced the availability of its new AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD, supporting all the motherboards with 2280 NVMe M.2 interface design. The SSD is equipped with the PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 interface and the latest Phison E18 selected 8-channel controller, providing users with ultimate random access rate, as well as the high speed 3D-TLC NAND Flash and SLC cache design that brings the PCIe 4.0 into full play. Using the Gigabyte SSD Tool Box application, you have an instant control on overall operation of SSD.

“The AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD is the best solution for the extreme users who prefer an advanced thermal design. M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME with Nanocabon coating, the high conductivity pad design, the optimization on the height and dissipation area, as well as the enhanced double heat-pipes are some of the changes that promise the consistent cooling and high performance even at situations with minimum airflow. Under the real test, AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD can maintain extreme read speed of 7 GB/s for long lasting operation.”

“High-speed SSDs generate heat on full speed operation, and normally thermal throttling is implemented as a safety feature to prevent data loss, or wear-out the memory chips and controllers. The throttling state engages to maintain the stability and durability, however it slows down the performance and it reduces the transfer rate.” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. “AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD uses ultra-durable design and high quality materials for high-speed performance. Moreover, it optimizes the premium thermal standards set by our previous 7000s SSD products to provide users with an outstanding performance. Even without air flow, the thermal solution is capable of preventing the thermal throttling that might occur at high-speed operation of SSD, thus boost the system performance.”

Source : Gigabyte

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals