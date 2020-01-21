Giant AirPod speaker powered by a Raspberry Pi

Using a Raspberry Pi YouTube TechWiser has created a fantastic portable speaker in the style of a giant Apple Aipod. Check out the video below to learn more about the Raspberry Pi speaker project and how you can create your very own gadgets using the Raspberry Pi. The video also shows other projects including installing PiHole in the office, to upgrading a cupboard with RFID recognition for keyless entry.

if you enjoyed these projects you may be also interested in building your very own basic mobile phone or creating home automation projects using the Rasberry Pi mini PC. For more information on which Raspberry Pi operating system is best for your project jump over to our previous article for more advice and information on all the stable Raspberry Pi OSes available.

Source: RPiF

