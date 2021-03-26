Ghost of Tsushima film directed by Chad Stahelski announced



Nate Fox Game Director at Sucker Punch Productions has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce a Ghost of Tsushima movie is currently underdevelopment and is being directed by Chad Stahelski. More than 6.5 million copies of the Ghost of Tsushima game have been sold and its developers say that roughly half of those people have made it all the way through the game. “That’s around 3.25 million times the digital Mongols have been kicked out of digital Tsushima” explains Fox.

“A Ghost of Tsushima movie is in the works! The idea of translating our game into a new medium is exciting, and we’re intrigued by the possibilities. We’ve all been brought to tears in a movie theater surrounded by strangers. (Thanks a lot, E.T.) We’ve all gone to a movie on opening night when the crowd is so excited that they cheer as the lights go down. It’s a group experience that isn’t replicated anywhere else. To think that we could sit in the theater someday watching Jin Sakai up on the big screen is amazing. We’d all relive his tense transformation into the Ghost from a whole new vantage point.

As a newly appointed ambassador for the real Island of Tsushima, I’d like to formally say- visit when it’s safe to, if you get a chance. The island is beautiful, the people are warm, and the history is all around you. If you’re very, very lucky you’ll spot a Tsushima Cat. Then later, when the Ghost of Tsushima movie comes out, you can tell your friends about how you’ve been to the beach where the Mongols landed.

I know I speak for everyone at Sucker Punch by sending out a massive THANK YOU to Ghost fans. Your support for the game is what makes opportunities like a movie come true. It’s been a sincere pleasure checking out your photo-mode images posted online and fighting alongside you in Legends. We’re so happy to be on this ride with you.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

