Ghost of Tsushima Legends Rivals mode lands Sept 3rd

Darren Bridges Senior Game Designer at Sucker Punch Productions has taken to official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends standalone release for south-east Asia and the addition of a new “Rivals” mode on September 3rd 2021.

“Today we’re excited to reveal Rivals, an all-new mode coming to Ghost of Tsushima Legends on September 3 (including new Trophies and cosmetics!). In Rivals, two teams of two will compete to defeat waves of enemies. With each defeated foe, you’ll collect Magatama that you can use to harm the other team. For example, you can spend Magatama on Shades to block your opponents’ purchases, Curses (health drain, exploding bodies, etc), Hwacha fire, and more. Once you’ve spent enough Magatama, you’ll unlock Final Stand waves. Complete these before the opposing team to win!”

“With just two weeks to go until Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, we wanted to talk about what’s next for Legends. As always, just like all Legends content, every update detailed below will be available at no additional charge to owners of any version of Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 or PS5, with no Director’s Cut purchase required. Players on PS4 and PS5 will also be able to play together seamlessly, and progression in Legends carries over regardless of which console you’re playing on.”

“Available at no additional cost if you already own Ghost of Tsushima, but for those of you who don’t own Ghost of Tsushima yet but are interested in trying out Legends, starting on September 3 we’re also offering a new way to buy Legends on its own, without the single-player campaign starring Jin Sakai.”

