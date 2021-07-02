Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches August 20th

PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be pleased to know that the launch date has been set for August 20th 2021 and Andrew Goldfarb from Sucker Punch Productions has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the Director’s Cut of the game. “Explore the brand new Iki Island, plus PS5-specific enhancements like DualSense controller haptic feedback, Japanese lip sync, and more.” The new Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be available to play on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

“This new edition comes packed not only with the original game and every piece of additional content we’ve sold to date, but a brand-new adventure for Jin alongside a bunch of new features that we’re excited to reveal.If you’re a history buff, you may know that in addition to Tsushima, the neighboring island of Iki was also invaded during this time period. Today we’re excited to reveal that a whole new chapter in Jin’s journey is coming and will take place on Iki. In this new story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.”

“While Director’s Cut players on both PS4 and PS5 will be able to experience the Iki Island content, PlayStation 5 players will have access to a few additional new features. We’ve heard your feedback about the lack of Japanese lip sync in the original version of Ghost of Tsushima, and it’s something we worked hard to address in this new release. Thanks to the PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real time, cutscenes in Ghost of Tsushima and on Iki Island on PS5 will now offer lip sync for Japanese voice over.”

Source : PSBlog

