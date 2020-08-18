Ghost of Tsushima Legends co-op mode announced

Ghost of Tsushima fans will be pleased to know that a new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology, will be making its way to the PlayStation 4 in a few months time during the autumn of 2020. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a new online cooperative multiplaye* mode that will come as a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners on PS4 later this year. An Internet connection and active PS Plus membership required for online multiplayer.

“With two players in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner.

With four players, you’ll be able to take on wave-based Survival missions, fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, Including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities.”

“Legends is an entirely new experience — it’s a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima. Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign focuses on an open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island, but Legends is haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals