Get Started with Eye Tracking on iPhone and iPad

Eye tracking technology, introduced in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, marks a significant step forward in accessibility. This innovative feature enables hands-free control of your iPhone or iPad, designed specifically for users with physical or motor disabilities. By using the front-facing camera, the device tracks your eye movements, allowing you to navigate and interact with your screen effortlessly. With proper setup and calibration, this tool transforms device usage into a more inclusive and seamless experience.

Eye tracking technology has the potential to transform the way users with disabilities interact with their devices. By eliminating the need for physical touch or gestures, eye tracking opens up a world of possibilities for those who may have previously struggled with traditional input methods. This feature not only enhances accessibility but also promotes independence and empowerment for users with varying abilities. The video below from Apple shows us how to use this feature on the iPhone and iPad.

Which Devices Support Eye Tracking?

To use eye tracking, you’ll need a compatible device running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18. Supported models include:

iPhones: iPhone 12 or later, and iPhone SE (3rd generation).

iPhone 12 or later, and iPhone SE (3rd generation). iPads: 10th generation iPad, iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro (11-inch 3rd–6th generations, 12.9-inch 5th and 6th generations), and iPad Mini (6th generation).

Ensure your device is updated to the latest operating system to access this feature. It’s important to note that while eye tracking is available on a wide range of devices, older models may not support this functionality. As Apple continues to develop and refine this technology, it’s likely that future iterations of iPhones and iPads will also incorporate eye tracking capabilities.

How to Set Up and Calibrate Eye Tracking

Activating eye tracking is straightforward. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Eye Tracking and toggle the feature on. During calibration, you’ll follow a moving dot on the screen with your eyes. This step is crucial, as it allows the device to map your gaze accurately, ensuring precise pointer movement and reliable performance.

The calibration process is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive. By following the on-screen prompts and focusing your gaze on the moving dot, you enable the device to learn and adapt to your unique eye movements. This personalized approach ensures that the eye tracking feature works optimally for each individual user.

Best Practices for Effective Use

To achieve optimal results, follow these guidelines:

Device Positioning: Place your device on a stable surface. Maintain a distance of about one foot for iPhones and 1.5 feet for iPads.

Place your device on a stable surface. Maintain a distance of about one foot for iPhones and 1.5 feet for iPads. Lighting Conditions: Ensure the front-facing camera has a clear view of your eyes. Avoid shadows or glare, as these can interfere with tracking accuracy.

These adjustments help the device interpret your gaze effectively, minimizing errors during use. By adhering to these best practices, you can ensure a smooth and accurate eye tracking experience. It’s also important to take regular breaks and avoid prolonged use to prevent eye strain or fatigue.

Customizing the Eye Tracking Experience

Apple provides several customization options to tailor eye tracking to your preferences:

Smoothing Slider: Adjust how responsive the pointer is to your eye movements.

Adjust how responsive the pointer is to your eye movements. Snap to Item: Automatically align the pointer with the nearest interactive element, simplifying navigation.

Automatically align the pointer with the nearest interactive element, simplifying navigation. Zoom on Keyboard Keys: Magnify the area of the keyboard you’re focusing on, making typing easier.

Magnify the area of the keyboard you’re focusing on, making typing easier. Autohide: Hide the pointer while your eyes are moving and display it when your gaze is steady, reducing on-screen distractions.

These features ensure the experience is adaptable to your specific needs. By customizing the eye tracking settings, you can fine-tune the functionality to match your preferences and optimize your interaction with the device. Whether you prefer a more responsive pointer or a simplified navigation experience, these options allow you to tailor the feature to your liking.

Performing Actions with Eye Tracking

Once set up, eye tracking allows you to perform a variety of actions:

Dwell Control: Select items by holding your gaze on them until a circular indicator fills around the pointer.

Select items by holding your gaze on them until a circular indicator fills around the pointer. AssistiveTouch Menu: Access advanced controls like swiping, scrolling, or pressing virtual buttons for more complex gestures.

These tools make it possible to navigate your device with precision and ease. With dwell control, you can effortlessly select and interact with on-screen elements by simply focusing your gaze on them for a set duration. The AssistiveTouch menu provides a comprehensive set of controls, allowing you to perform more advanced actions and gestures using only your eyes.

Recalibration: Keeping Accuracy in Check

If you notice the pointer isn’t aligning with your gaze, recalibration is quick and simple. Look at the top-left corner of the screen to restart the calibration process. This ensures the device continues to track your eyes accurately, even if your position or lighting changes.

Regular recalibration is essential for maintaining the precision and reliability of the eye tracking feature. By periodically checking the alignment and initiating the recalibration process when necessary, you can ensure that your device consistently responds to your eye movements with the utmost accuracy.

Real-World Applications

Eye tracking unlocks a range of possibilities for hands-free navigation. You can browse apps, type messages, and share content—all by directing your gaze. For users with motor disabilities, this feature offers a new level of independence, making everyday tasks more accessible and efficient.

The potential applications of eye tracking extend far beyond basic device navigation. This technology can be leveraged in various domains, such as communication, education, and entertainment. For example, eye tracking can enable individuals with speech impairments to communicate more effectively by selecting pre-written phrases or generating text through eye-controlled keyboards. In educational settings, eye tracking can provide valuable insights into student engagement and learning patterns. Additionally, eye tracking can enhance gaming experiences by allowing users to control characters or aim weapons using their gaze.

Why Eye Tracking Matters

Apple’s eye tracking technology is more than just a feature—it’s a transformative tool that redefines how users with physical or motor challenges interact with their devices. By combining innovative technology with thoughtful design, Apple has created an inclusive experience that empowers users to navigate, communicate, and engage with ease. Whether you’re typing a message, scrolling through apps, or sharing content, eye tracking ensures a seamless and personalized interaction tailored to your needs.

The introduction of this technology in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 represents a significant milestone in Apple’s commitment to accessibility. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and advanced camera technology, Apple has developed a robust and reliable eye tracking system that opens up new possibilities for users with disabilities. This feature not only enhances the usability of iPhones and iPads but also promotes greater inclusion and equality in the digital world.

As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial that companies like Apple prioritize accessibility and develop innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their users. Eye tracking is just one example of how technology can be harnessed to break down barriers and create a more inclusive society. By embracing such advancements and making them widely available, we can work towards a future where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can fully participate in the digital age.

Source & Image Credit: Apple Support



