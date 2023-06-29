How to get more storage on your iPhone for free

It’s a familiar experience: you’re in the middle of capturing a breathtaking scene or recording an important event on your iPhone when the dreaded notification appears – “Storage Almost Full“. If you’re constantly grappling with storage space, you will be pleased to know that there are numerous ways to free up space and boost your iPhone’s performance. This guide covers proven methods on how to get more storage on your iPhone, allowing you to enjoy your device with less worry about running out of room. Providing as much space as possible for you to use before you have to part with any of your hard earned cash.

Clearing Safari caches

Your Safari browser, much like any web browser, stores data such as login information, website settings, and browsing history. Over time, this cache can take up substantial storage space. If you’re looking for a straightforward way to reclaim storage, follow the steps below:

Go to your iPhone’s Settings. Scroll down and tap Safari. Tap Clear History and Website Data. Confirm by tapping Clear History and Data.

By performing these steps, you’ll have more storage available on your iPhone. However, remember that this will log you out of websites you’re currently signed into.

Clearing app caches

While there isn’t a one-click solution to clear all app caches on iOS, there are certain apps, particularly social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, that allow users to manually clear cache within the app settings. Here’s a general way to clear cache from these apps:

Open the app and tap on your profile or settings icon (this is usually in a corner of the screen). Navigate through the settings to find an option similar to Clear Cache or Clean Storage. Tap on it and confirm your action.

Regularly clearing your app caches can help you get more storage on your iPhone and improve the performance of the apps.

Deleting attachments in Messages

If you frequently exchange media files through iMessage, these attachments can accumulate and occupy significant storage space. Follow these simple steps to delete them:

Open Messages. Tap on a conversation that contains attachments you wish to delete. Tap the info (“i”) icon in the top-right corner. Scroll down to the Photos or Attachments section. Long press an attachment and select More. Select the attachments you wish to delete and tap the trash can icon.

Stop storing messages forever

By default, your iPhone stores all your messages forever. This can consume a lot of space over time. If you would like to improve your storage situation, change your message history settings:

Go to Settings > Messages. Scroll down to Keep Messages. Select 30 days or 1 year.

Your iPhone will then delete older messages, freeing up more storage.

Delete attachments from WhatsApp

Attachments shared over WhatsApp, particularly photos and videos, can quickly take up a lot of storage space. You can manually delete these:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. Tap Data and Storage Usage. Tap Storage Usage and select a conversation. Tap Manage > select Photos, Videos, or other data types you wish to delete > tap Clear.

Removing duplicate photos

Duplicate photos can unnecessarily occupy storage. Various apps on the App Store can help identify and delete these duplicates, such as Gemini Photos. Once you’ve installed one:

Open the app and allow it to scan your photo library. Review the duplicates it identifies.” Select and delete the duplicates you don’t need You have successfully freed up your storage

Downloaded music, movies and podcasts If you’re an avid music listener or podcast enthusiast, it’s possible that downloaded files are occupying considerable space on your iPhone. Here’s how to manage them: For music, go to Settings > Music > Downloaded Music. For podcasts, go to Settings > Podcasts > Downloaded Episodes. In both cases, you can swipe left on items to delete them, or use the Edit button for multiple selections. Offload unused apps Apple’s iOS provides an effective tool to automatically offload unused apps, thus saving significant space. Don’t worry, your documents and data will be reinstalled if you ever need the app again. Follow these steps: Go to Settings > App Store. Enable Offload Unused Apps. Backup photos and videos to iCloud Photos and videos can be among the largest files on your device. Thankfully, Apple provides iCloud as a solution. Once enabled, iCloud will store your multimedia files in the cloud, freeing up local storage: Go to Settings and tap your Apple ID at the top. Tap iCloud > Photos. Enable iCloud Photos. Remember, this method relies on having enough iCloud storage space, which might require a subscription if you need more than the free 5GB. Use iOS storage recommendations Last but not least, iOS offers personalized recommendations to help you optimize storage. Simply go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Here, you’ll find recommendations like “Review Downloaded Videos” or “Empty Recently Deleted Album” that can help you reclaim some much-needed space. Upgrade your iCloud storage Getting more storage on your iPhone involves a series of strategic steps and decisions. From clearing Safari and app caches, managing message attachments, to removing duplicate photos, offloading apps, and using iCloud and iOS storage recommendations, these methods can significantly improve your iPhone storage situation. However there might, time when you need to upgrade your iCloud account to access more storage than the free 5 GB of cloud storage provided by Apple. To do this on your iPhone simply follow the instructions below:

Go to Settings, then tap your name. Tap iCloud, then tap Manage Account Storage or Manage Storage. Or scroll down and tap Upgrade to iCloud+. Tap Buy More Storage or Change Storage Plan. Choose a plan and follow the onscreen instructions provided by Apple.

if you require any further assistance freeing up space on your iPhone it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius bar representative.