Get a new MacBook every two years with this subscription service

If you’ve ever thought, “There’s got to be an easier way to get the latest MacBook,” you’re not alone. Upgraded has created an upgrade program just for this.

With prices starting at $36.06/month for a MacBook Air and $52.17/month for a MacBook Pro, you can upgrade every two years without the hassle of buying and selling.

Interest rates start at 0% and AppleCare+ is included. For all the details, head over to getupgraded.com.

How the Program Works

Pick Your MacBook : Whether you want an entry-level MacBook Air or a fully-loaded MacBook Pro, the choice is yours. Every device comes with AppleCare+ for peace of mind. Subscribe with Low Monthly Payments : Spread the cost of your new MacBook over 36 months. After 24 payments, you’ll have the option to upgrade to a newer model. Upgrade and repeat. After two years, choose a new MacBook, transfer your data, and send the old one back to Upgraded. They’ll refurbish it and save you the hassle of selling it yourself.

Not ready to upgrade after two years? No problem. Keep making your payments for the full 36 months and the MacBook is yours to keep.

“We want to make owning a great device as simple and affordable as possible,” says co-founder John Erik Metcalf. “We’re starting with brand-new MacBooks, but eventually we’ll have other products that are both new and used.”

Powered by Trusted Partners

Upgraded isn’t just about ease, it’s powered by reliable partners:

Citizens Pay : The same financing option Apple uses for its iPhone Upgrade Program. Plus, you can check if you’re eligible without hurting your credit score.

: The same financing option Apple uses for its iPhone Upgrade Program. Plus, you can check if you’re eligible without hurting your credit score. GatorTec : Fast and reliable shipping from GatorTec, an Apple Premier Partner, ensures your new MacBook arrives at lightning speed from their distribution centers across the U.S.

: Fast and reliable shipping from GatorTec, an Apple Premier Partner, ensures your new MacBook arrives at lightning speed from their distribution centers across the U.S. AppleCare : Every MacBook comes with AppleCare+, so you’re covered for repairs and support directly from Apple.

Get Started with Upgraded

Whether you’re an Apple fan who always wants the latest gear, a professional looking for the best performance, or just want an easier way to upgrade, Upgraded has you sorted.

Ready to dive in? Check out the full details and get started at getupgraded.com.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals