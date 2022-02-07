Genshin Impact version 2.5 arise February 16th 2022

Zhenzhong Yi Studio Technical Director at game studio miHoYo has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Genshin Impact version 2.5 update. Available to play next week from February 16th 2022 the new update adds Yae Miko to the roster of playable characters.

As a consequence Story Quest and Chapter II of Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest will also become available, revealing the past bonding the two and Inazuma over hundreds of years. “Meanwhile, darkness from an unknown origin is recently encroaching on Enkanomiya. Help Kokomi to find out the truth behind it.” Check out the three-minute teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new adventures.

“The ancient Sacred Sakura stands on the peak of Mt. Yougou, its roots running long and deep into the earth, stretching endlessly. Underneath its shadow, there are people who wholeheartedly wish for blessings, a kitsune who is amused at the floating world, and a god who yearns for transient eternity. Everything in this world changes, people come and go, but the Sacred Sakura blooms brilliantly every year, its petals going where the wind leads.”

Genshin Impact version 2.5

“Some veteran Travelers may have set foot in Enkanomiya, an ancient underwater nation that has been sealed away for thousands of years. In the latest seasonal event Three Realms Gateway Offering, an area based on Enkanomiya that is shrouded in an unknown darkness will challenge you with brand-new gameplay. But not to worry, as we’ve got a few tips for you.”

“Unlike your previous experience in Enkanomiya, you need to rediscover the event area in the dark, and you will have to brave the corrosive effects of this mysterious darkness. To help you repel the darkness, you will receive a gadget named the Bokuso Box. Please be aware that the Corrosive Darkness will accumulate over time, gradually draining the energy of the Bokuso Box along with your ability to take down certain monsters. You can Recuperate at the statues to clear the accumulated Corrosive Darkness and recharge the Bokuso Box. At the same time, you need to level up your Bokuso Box in order to strengthen its Corrosion Resistance and gain useful abilities that help you explore more areas.”

Source : PS blog

