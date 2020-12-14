Genshin Impact V1.2 Dragonspine map

Zhenzhong Yi Studio Technical Director at miHoYo has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming Genshin Impact V1.2 update and content, officially arriving on December 23rd 2020. Details about the Dragonspine, the first new map addition to the game reveal that Dragonspine is a frozen mountain range in the south of Mondstadt.

Known as one of the most inhospitable areas in Teyvat, exploring Dragonspine won’t be a walk in the park explainns the delveopment team. To help Travelers gear up for this brand-new experience, they have put together some tips you might want to take note of.

“All Travelers will be able to explore a brand-new immersive environment full of new creatures, mysteries, treasures, and dangers to discover. Whether you choose to investigate the area with Mondstadt’s genius alchemist, Albedo during the upcoming seasonal event, explore the mountain for yourself and discover every inch of the mountains and the secrets they hold, or simply hone your survival skills in this beautiful but brutal environment, Dragonspine has something to offer for every intrepid explorer.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

