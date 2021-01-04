GENKI ShadowCast lets you play and catpture Switch and PS5 games on your computer

Human Things have returned to Kickstarter to launch their new hardware in the form of the GENKI ShadowCast. Designed to enable you to play and capture games from your Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 directly on your computer screen, without the need for an internet connection or TV. Early bird pledges are now available from $39 and worldwide shipping is expected to start during April 2021.

“We made the Genki Arcade app to be truly simple to use, but for those that need more complexity you’ll be happy to know that ShadowCast is compatible with popular professional capture card applications such as Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Streamlabs OBS, XSplit, and much more. This will allow you to capture video with detailed customizations and even overlay various webcam feeds, graphics, and animations.”

Specifications of the GENKI ShadowCast :

– Dimensions are 25 x 52 x 9mm or 0.98″ x 2.1″ x 0.35″

– Weighs just 10 grams (latest prototype)

– HDMI 2.0 input brings in 4K video from the latest game consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4/5, and XBox Series S/X

– USB-C output transfers to computer at 1920×1080 @ 30fps and 1280×720 @ 60fps

– Genki Arcade app requires macOS 10.15+ or Windows 7+

– Includes USB-C 2.0 Cable 1.8m long cable

“Ultimately the main reason for anyone to capture video is so that they can share it with the world. ShadowCast can easily upload your previously recorded or edited videos and even stream live to your favorite platform – whether your team Twitch, YouTube, or FaceBook, we got you covered.

To maximize compatibility across as many platforms as possible, we’ve disguised ShadowCast as a webcam so that it can do a few more party tricks. This means it can actually be selected as a webcam under many typical apps popular today thanks to all the remote working, including Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and FaceTime – and further even supports video players like QuickTime and VLC if you don’t have our app installed.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals