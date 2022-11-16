Genesis X Convertible concept EV unveiled

Genesis has unveiled its latest concept car, the Genesis X Convertible, the car comes with an electric powertrain, which is the same powertrain used in the other Genesis X concept cars.

This new Genesis electric concept car has an interesting design, it looks impressive from the photos, you can find out more information below.

The Genesis X Convertible concept shares its architecture and electric powertrain with the X Concept in 2021 and X Speedium Coupe concept in 2022. Combined with its folding hardtop roof—that integrates transparent moon roofs above the front occupants to provide an open feel even when closed—the architecture and powertrain sets the perfect stage to communicate with nature, allowing users to enjoy the environment in a new way, free from mechanical disturbance.

The Genesis X Convertible concept’s long bonnet, generous dash-to-axle, short front overhang, and long wheelbase are drawn rearwards towards the long deck, accentuating its stately yet relaxed poise. The anti-wedge Parabolic Line emphasizes the regal character of the profile, creating tension between the full surfaces through a gently rearward-sloping horizontal belt line, while muscular blisters around the wheels form an athletic ‘Coke bottle’ plan view and integrate into an elegant silhouette when viewed from the side.

You can find out more details about the new Genesis X Convertible concept electric vehicle over at the Genesis website at the link below.

Source Genesis





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals