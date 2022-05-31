Genesis X Speedium Coupe to appear at Goodwood

The Genesis X Speedium Coupe was made official back in April and now the car will be shown off at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car made its USA debut in New York last month and now it will be shown off at the Goodwood Festival of speed in June.

The name Speedium was inspired by the passion for motorsports felt by Genesis designers at the Korean racetrack. The name also encapsulates Genesis’ belief that the emotional value of driving will remain strong in the era of electrification. The addition of the word “coupe” further accentuates the enjoyment of driving through aesthetic designs.

“This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. “This isn’t a show car — it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA.”

On the front of the vehicle, Genesis’ signature Two Lines lamps have evolved into a full-width element that encompasses the shape of the crest resembling the Genesis Crest Grille. It was designed to carry the brand signature of the wing face for the electrification era by integrating the daytime running lamps with the low beam and high beam together. It carries an EV face that symbolizes Genesis’ transformation towards becoming an all-electric car brand with a six-model lineup by 2030.

You can find out more details about the new Genesis X Speedium Coupe over at the Genesis website at the link below.

Source Genesis, Autocar

