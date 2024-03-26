Genesis Neolun Concept and GV60 Magma Concept Unveiled

Genesis has unveiled two new concept cars, the Genesis Neolun Concept, and the Genesis GV60 Magma Concept. the Genesis Neolun Concept exemplifies the epitome of Genesis luxury and innovation from the driver’s seat.

This vehicle boasts an array of forward-thinking features such as rotating front seats, electrically operated coach doors with side steps, and a novel heating mechanism. Meanwhile, the Genesis GV60 Magma Concept, part of the broader Genesis Magma Program, ventures into new realms of performance and opulence, delivering an experience filled with fervor and thrill.

“The Neolun Concept was inspired by Korea’s iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars,” said Genesis Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke. “It’s the epitome of timeless design and sophisticated craftsmanship.”

The Neolun Concept’s exterior revolves around the concept of “reductive design” — characterised by clean, sophisticated lines that deliberately eliminate any unnecessary details.

The most prominent exterior feature is the implementation of coach doors, which eliminate the need for B-pillars connecting the car’s body and roof. Compared to conventional vehicle structures, this layout provides a much more open interior space and maximises passenger convenience during entry and exit.

You can find out more information about the new Genesis Neolun Concept and the Genesis GV60 Magma Concept cars over at the Genesis website at the link below, they certainly look very interesting from the photos.

Source Genesis



