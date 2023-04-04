Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept unveiled

Genesis has unveiled a new concept car, the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept and it is designed to give us an idea of what the company’s new SUV will look like, the car certainly looks impressive from the photos.

This new Genesis concept car was unveiled yesterday and it is designed to be a sporty yet practical SUV, you can see more details about the car below.

The four-passenger GV80 Coupe Concept adds a new facet to the Genesis brand. It emphasises the duality of the Genesis brand by showcasing the contrasts and juxtaposition that live within the Athletic and Elegance parameters of Genesis’ design philosophy.

Inspired by the X Speedium Coupe Concept unveiled in New York last year, the GV80 Coupe Concept combines the practicality of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism of a sports car. It is a visual statement that shares aspirations for a more emotional, performance-oriented model and a preview of Genesis’ future programs.

“At its inception, the Genesis brand began creating luxury sedans, which evolved into the G70, G80, and G90 models,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Group Chief Creative Officer. “Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes.”

You can find out more details about the new Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept car over at the Genesis website at the link below. We are looking forward to seeing the final design of the production version.

Source Genesis





