Genesis Nitro 890 gaming chair $389

Genesis has introduced its latest gaming chair in the form of the Nitro 890, soon to be available to purchase worldwide from online stores priced at $389 or €359 depending on your location. The Genesis Nitro 890 gaming armchair is equipped with a rocking mechanism and a position lock for any angle, as well as providing you with the ability to change the tilt of the backrest. As you would expect users can adjust the height of the seat and the armrests can be pivoted in three different directions to suit.

“The Genesis Nitro 890 gaming armchair is a metal design filled with cold foam. The backrest and the seat are covered with an abrasion-resistant material, which translates into proper ventilation in all conditions. Its profiled backrest with a regulated support of the lumbar area and an ergonomic head cushion provides all sensitive body parts with optimal conditions.. A wide seat with red trimming and eco-leather elements is supported by a riser that can withstand up to 150 kg.”

Technical specification of the Genesis gaming chair include:

cover: fabric and eco-leather

available colors: black/red

maximum load: 150 kg (gas spring: class 4)

cushions: head

lumbar area regulation: yes

armchair height: 125 – 131 cm

back height: 84.5 cm

back width: 56.5 cm

seat height: 45 – 51 cm

seat width: 56.5 cm

seat depth: 52 cm

wheels: 60 mm diameter

weight: 22.5 kg

Source : Genesis

