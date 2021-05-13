Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will be a European exclusive

Europeans and Americans have different tastes when it comes to automobiles. While people on both sides of the pond like SUVs and normal cars, Americans rarely get the opportunity to purchase station wagons or what the Europeans refer to as a Shooting Brake. There are a few wagons available in the states, but one we won’t be able to get here comes from Genesis.

The G70 Shooting Brake has been revealed and will go on sale in Europe exclusively. It’s based on the G70 sedan that was released in Europe last year, promising more practicality with increased trunk space while keeping the athletic exterior elements Genesis uses in all of its vehicle designs. The G70 Shooting Brake is positioned as a premium car measuring the same size as the regular G70.

The car measures 4685mm long, 1850mm wide, and 1400mm tall with a 2835mm wheelbase. It has 40 percent more luggage space than the sedan version with rear seats that can be split-folded in a 4:2:4 format. Pricing and exact availability are unknown.

