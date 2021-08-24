Genesis G70 & GV70 UK pricing revealed

Genesis has revealed pricing for its latest cars in the UK, this includes the Genesis G70 saloon and the Genesis GV70 SUV.

The G70 will start at £33,850 on the road and the Genesis GV70 will start at £39,850 on the road, the cars are now available in the UK.

The G70 and GV70 will bring the total number of Genesis vehicles available in the UK to four, following the start of sales of the G80 and GV80 back in June, as the eagerly anticipated premium luxury brand arrived earlier this year.

Both models add to the brand’s impressive vehicle lineup with premium design and on-road dynamism. The exterior design of the new G70 and GV70 is a true expression of Athletic Elegance – the inimitable design philosophy of Genesis.

The G70 Saloon and GV70 SUV showcase a distinctive sporty exterior design with stylish Parabolic Lines, adding an elegant touch over the surfaces, while the Quad Lamps reveal its Two Lines signature, the embodiment of the Genesis design language. This motif lends itself to a poised, high-performance stance that is further enhanced by the imposing Crest Grille which evokes a sense of speed and dynamism.

