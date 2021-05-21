GeIL DDR5 RGB gaming memory unveiled

GeIL has this week unveiled its new Polaris RGB DDR5 gaming memory, designed to deliver unprecedented performance through larger capacities, enhanced speeds, and broader bandwidth per processor core.The upcoming DDR5 memory is a culmination of that knowledge and is inviting gamers and hardcore users to look before the global market launch, explains GeIL in its press released. Which also confirmed that the GeIL Polaris RGB Gaming Memory will be available in Q4, 2021, with capacities ranging from 16 GB (16 GB x1) up to 128 GB (32 GB x4).

The GeIL DDR5 memory specification starts at 4800 MHz with the sub-timing latencies of CL40-40-40 at 1.1 volts. The overclocking products are also under development, including 6000 MHz CL32-36-36, 6400 MHz CL32-36-36, 6800 MHz CL36-44-44, and 7200 MHz CL36-44-44, and will be available with non-RGB product versions at the same time.

“Increasing system performance and efficiency is the cornerstone of any new memory generation, and GeIL is dedicated to offering a better enthusiastic extension and exceptional overclocking potential to its customers. The new DDR5 memory incorporates the latest DDR5 PMIC (Power Management IC) architecture design for smart voltage and power management, allowing a more comprehensive range in voltage adjustment and tweaking. This embedded PMIC and module design are sure to boost the overall performance, stability, and overclocking potential dramatically.”

Source : TPU

