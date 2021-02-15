NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 launches February 25th from $329

NVIDIA has this week confirmed the launch date for its new and highly anticipated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, announcing the launch date of February 25th 2021. Unfortunately No Founder’s Edition will be made for the RTX 3060 and as you might have already suspected shortages of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card are expected. Designed as a powerful successor to the aging GeForce GTX 1060 Pascal cards, the RTX 3060 features 12GB of GDDR6 memory and support DLSS and Nvidia’s suite of RTX applications. The RTX 3060 Ti graphics card is already available to purchase, if you can find one.

“The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 lets you take on the latest games using the power of Ampere NVIDIA’s 2nd generation RTX architecture. Get incredible performance with enhanced Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory. NVIDIA DLSS is groundbreaking AI rendering that boosts frame rates with uncompromised image quality using the dedicated AI processing Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX. This gives you the performance headroom to crank up settings and resolutions for an incredible visual experience. The AI revolution has arrived to gaming.”

Source : Verge : NVIDIA

