GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership preorders now open to all

NVIDIA has opened preorders for its new game streaming membership for the powerful GeForce NOW RTX 3080 service as well as announcing five new that have been added to the games GeForce NOW library of titles. Gamers interested in checking out the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 cloud gaming service can grab a six-month memberships for $99.99 although don’t delay because the deal is limited and preorders will only be charged when the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership service officially launches, November in North America, and December in Western Europe.

“Founders and Priority members still have access to the preorder. Founders, exclusively, receive 10 percent off the subscription price and can upgrade with no risk to their benefits. They can also revert back to their original Founders plan and retain “Founders for Life” pricing, as long as they remain in good standing on any paid membership plan.

The new memberships will stream from the world’s most powerful gaming supercomputer, the GeForce NOW SuperPOD, giving gamers their own high-performance cloud gaming rig. GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members will enjoy streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs and Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 FPS on SHIELD TV, with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences.”

