GeForce NOW games October 2021 Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and more

GeForce NOW game streaming subscribers can enjoy the new Far Cry 6 game from launch, diving into the action adventure and first person shooter created by Ubisoft Toronto. Far Cry 6 takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, which is inspired by Cuba and described as “the largest Far Cry playground to date” and “a tropical paradise frozen in time“.

GeForce NOW games for October 2021 available to play this week :

– Far Cry 6 (new game launch on Ubisoft Connect)

– F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (new game launch on Steam)

– PC Building Simulator (Free on Epic Games Store, October 7)

– The Bus (Steam)

– Going Medieval (Steam)

– Gone Home (Steam)

– Space Haven (Steam)

The island in Far Cry 6 is ruled by “El Presidente” Antón Castillo voiced by actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the role of a fascist dictator with full control over the island. Castillo is guiding his son Diego voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, who is unsure of his own future, to follow in his footsteps of his father. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Far Cry 6 game which includes both single player and multiplayer game modes and is now available on GeForce Now.

Games coming to NOW during October 2021

Buccaneers! (new game launch on Steam)

Disciples: Liberation (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Fire Commander (new game launch on Steam)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Riders Republic (new game launch on Ubisoft Connect)

The Riftbreaker (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Sword and Fairy 7 (new game launch on Steam)

The Unliving (new game launch on Steam)

The Forgotten City (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Gone Home (Steam)

Hide and Shriek (Steam)

The Last Friend (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Legend of Keepers (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Paradise Killer (Steam)

STEINS;GATE 0 (Steam)

Townscaper (Steam)

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals