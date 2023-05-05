16 new games added to GeForce NOW this month

NVIDIA has announced the addition of 16 new games to its online games streaming service GeForce NOW which now boasts a games library of over 1,600 games. Joining the library this month is the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game which will be available to play on GeForce NOW when it officially launches on Thursday, May 25.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

“The action-adventure game and epic interactive experience takes place in parallel to the events described in The Fellowship of the Ring. Play as the enigmatic Gollum on his perilous journey and find out how he outwitted the most powerful characters in Middle-earth. Climb the mountains of Mordor, sneak around Mirkwood and make difficult choices. “

“Who will gain the upper hand: the cunning Gollum or the innocent Smeagol? Priority and Ultimate members can experience the epic story with support for RTX ray tracing and DLSS technology for AI-powered high-quality graphics, streaming across nearly any device with up to eight-hour sessions. Go Ultimate today with the one cloud gaming membership that rules them all.”

Age of Wonders 4

“Age of Wonders 4 is the long-awaited sequel from Paradox Interactive. A blend of 4x strategy and turn-based combat, members can explore new magical realms and rule over a faction of their design that grows with expanding empires. Battle through each chapter and guide your empire to greatness.”

New GeForce NOW games in May

– Age of Wonders 4 (New release on Steam)

– Showgunners (New release on Steam)

– Occupy Mars: The Game (New release on Steam, May 10)

– TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 (New release on Steam, May 11)

– Far Cry 6 (New release on Steam, May 11)

– Tin Hearts (New release on Steam, May 16)

– The Outlast Trials (New release on Steam, May 18)

– Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (New release on Steam, May 23)

– Blooming Business: Casino (New release on Steam, May 23)

– Railway Empire 2 (New release on Steam, May 25)

– The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (New release on Steam, May 25)

– Above Snakes (New release on Steam, May 25)

– System Shock (New release on Steam, May 30)

– Patch Quest (Steam)

– The Ascent (Steam)

– Lawn Mowing Simulator (Steam)

– Conqueror’s Blade (Steam)

Source : NVIDIA





