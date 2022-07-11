Lord of the Rings Gollum gameplay revealed

If you are looking forward to the launch of the new and highly anticipated Lord of the Rings Gollum game that will be officially launching in a couple of months time on September 1, 2022. You will be pleased to know that its developers Daedalic Entertainment have released a quick gameplay trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect when you enter the story driven action adventure based on the character created by J. R. R. Tolkien. Although the decisions you make and the way you play have a direct influence on Gollum’s personality in the Gollum gameplay.

“Experience the untold story in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a story-driven action RPG where our twisted protagonist is on a quest to regain the only thing precious to him. Torn by his fractured psyche, players will have to manage both Sméagol and Gollum on a journey that will take him across famous locales, revealing more about his time as a slave below the Dark Tower and his stray with the Elves of Mirkwood, as he interacts with iconic characters from the series.”

LotR Gollum gameplay

“Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings. He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Sméagol.”

“While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum’s quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. Use stealth, agility and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways.”

Source : Steam

