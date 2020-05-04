Lord of the Rings Gollum game teased for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

German games developer Daedalic Entertainment has released the first screenshots of a new Lords of the Rings Gollum game that is currently under development for the next generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games consoles which will be launching later this year. the game was first announced back in March 2019 although this is the first time we’ve had a glimpse at what we can expect from the graphics. “The game aims to remain true to the vision laid out in J.R.R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and will also explore new events and details related to Gollum’s journey.”

“We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with multi-award-winning Daedalic Entertainment, to build an innovative, lore-centric game for discerning fans of The Lord of the Rings. With their focus on characters and story, enhanced by rich and evocative artwork, Daedalic is committed to ‘building games for readers who become gamers”, commented Fredrica Drotos, Brand Officer for Middle-earth Enterprises. “We eagerly anticipate the release of Daedalic’s narrative-driven adventure gameplay, which is uniquely matched to the complex, deeply-nuanced world of Middle-earth, created by J.R.R. Tolkien.”



“The Lord of the Rings is one of the most epic and renowned stories of all time – it’s an honour for us to have the opportunity to work on our own contribution to this universe,” said Carsten Fichtelmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Daedalic Entertainment. “In Gollum, players will assume the role of one of the most iconic characters in Middle-earth. We tell Gollum’s story from a perspective never seen before, in any storytelling medium, all the while staying true to the legendary books of J.R.R. Tolkien.”

The Lords of the Rings Gollum game will be launching sometime during 2021 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

