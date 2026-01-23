Geely Starray EM-i: UK Powertrain Details Confirmed

The Geely Starray EM-i Super Hybrid PHEV SUV is poised to redefine the hybrid vehicle market in the UK. By seamlessly integrating advanced electric and petrol technologies, this family-focused SUV offers a compelling combination of performance, efficiency, and sustainability. Designed to cater to the needs of modern drivers transitioning to greener transportation, the Starray EM-i delivers versatility through its innovative hybrid engineering, multiple battery options, and fast-charging capabilities. This vehicle represents a significant step forward in the evolution of hybrid mobility.

Powertrain: A Blend of Efficiency and Performance

At the heart of the Starray EM-i lies its innovative hybrid powertrain, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a powerful electric motor to deliver a total output of 193kW. The petrol engine contributes 73kW and 125Nm of torque, while the electric motor adds 160kW and 262Nm. This synergy enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in just 8.0 seconds, providing a dynamic yet efficient driving experience. The power is transmitted to the front wheels via a 1DHT transmission, which is engineered to optimize energy usage and ensure smooth, responsive performance.

This hybrid system not only enhances acceleration but also ensures that energy is used efficiently, making the Starray EM-i suitable for both urban commutes and longer journeys. The combination of petrol and electric power provides flexibility, allowing drivers to enjoy the benefits of electric driving without the range anxiety often associated with fully electric vehicles.

Battery Options: Tailored for Every Journey

The Starray EM-i offers two Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery options, designed to meet diverse driving requirements:

An 18.4kWh battery with an electric-only range of up to 51 miles (WLTP).

A larger 29.8kWh battery extending the range to 84 miles.

LFP batteries are known for their durability, cost-effectiveness, and environmental benefits, as they avoid the use of rare materials like Nickel and Cobalt. This makes the Starray EM-i an eco-conscious choice for drivers seeking a sustainable alternative to traditional vehicles. The availability of two battery sizes ensures that the SUV can cater to a wide range of driving habits, from daily urban commutes to longer road trips.

Fuel Efficiency and Emissions: A Greener Drive

The Starray EM-i excels in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, making it an environmentally friendly choice for UK drivers.

The 18.4kWh model achieves an impressive fuel consumption rate of 2.4L/100km and emits just 54g/km of CO2.

The 29.8kWh variant offers even greater efficiency, with a fuel consumption rate of 1.4L/100km and CO2 emissions of only 32g/km.

These figures highlight the vehicle’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while maintaining strong performance. By combining low emissions with exceptional fuel efficiency, the Starray EM-i aligns with the growing demand for greener transportation solutions.

Charging: Convenience for Every Lifestyle

Charging the Starray EM-i is designed to be both quick and flexible, accommodating the needs of modern drivers:

DC fast charging: The 18.4kWh battery charges from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes at 30kW, while the 29.8kWh battery achieves the same in 16 minutes at 60kW.

AC home charging: The 18.4kWh battery reaches full capacity in approximately 3 hours using a 7kW charger, and the 29.8kWh battery takes 4.6 hours.

These charging options ensure that the SUV is always ready for use, whether for daily commutes or extended journeys. The combination of fast-charging capabilities and home charging convenience makes the Starray EM-i a practical choice for a wide range of lifestyles.

Engineering Excellence and Safety

Built on Geely’s GEA intelligent energy vehicle architecture, the Starray EM-i combines advanced engineering with thoughtful design. The chassis, fine-tuned by Lotus engineering, provides exceptional handling and comfort, making it particularly well-suited to the varied road conditions in the UK. This focus on engineering excellence ensures a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Safety is a top priority for the Starray EM-i. The vehicle’s battery has undergone rigorous testing under extreme conditions, including crash simulations and high-temperature exposure, to ensure reliability and durability. These measures provide drivers with peace of mind, knowing that the SUV is designed to meet the highest safety standards.

Warranty and Customer Support

Geely demonstrates its confidence in the durability and reliability of the Starray EM-i by offering an extensive warranty package:

Eight years or 125,000 miles of coverage for both the vehicle and its battery.

This long-term warranty underscores the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction and provides assurance to buyers. Additionally, Geely’s expanding UK dealership network enhances customer service and aftersales support, making sure a seamless ownership experience. This infrastructure makes it easier for drivers to access maintenance, repairs, and other services, further enhancing the appeal of the Starray EM-i.

Sustainability: A Core Focus

Sustainability is central to the design and engineering of the Starray EM-i. By using LFP batteries and prioritizing fuel efficiency, the SUV aligns with the increasing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles. The use of materials with a lower environmental impact and the focus on reducing emissions reflect Geely’s commitment to sustainability.

Geely’s strategy to expand its presence in the UK builds on the success of its EX5 electric SUV, positioning the Starray EM-i as a strong contender in the hybrid and electric vehicle market. This approach not only supports the transition to greener transportation but also reinforces the brand’s dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Setting a New Benchmark for Hybrid SUVs

The Geely Starray EM-i Super Hybrid PHEV SUV represents a significant advancement in hybrid vehicle technology. With its innovative powertrain, versatile battery options, and focus on sustainability, it is well-equipped to meet the needs of UK drivers seeking a greener alternative. By combining performance, practicality, and environmental responsibility, the Starray EM-i establishes itself as a benchmark for hybrid SUVs, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the automotive industry.

Source Geely



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals