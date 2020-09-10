Gears Tactics is an Xbox Series X and S launch title

Gears Tactics the single-player turn-based strategy game set in the world of Gears of War and developed by Splash Damage and The Coalition. Gears Tactics is already available to play on Windows PC systems, will be officially launching on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as a launch title for the new consoles. Gears Tactics is a spin-off of the Gears of War franchise and a prequel to the first game.

Gears Tactics is played from a top-down perspective and is a turn-based tactics title in which players issue commands to a squad of human soldiers to eliminate the hostiles in a map and depending on the mission, complete secondary objectives.

“One year after Emergence Day, when a subterranean race of creatures known as the Locust Horde emerged on the surface in a campaign to kill every human on the planet of Sera, Coalition of Ordered Governments leader, Chairman Richard Prescott, orders all major cities outside the Jacinto Plateau to be incinerated by the Hammer of Dawn. In addition, the Chairman had sent mop-up detachments in key-cities to eradicate the surviving Locust. One of the mop-up crews was Alpha Squad, stationed in Aldair City. Among them is Pendulum Wars hero, Sgt. Gabriel Diaz, who had demoted himself to working in the motor pool. Mere hours before the Hammer Strikes, he receives orders from Chairman Prescott and Major Sid Redburn to retrieve classified intel files from the CIC building. Sgt. Diaz and Major Redburn find the files that reveals to be about a Locust scientist named Ukkon, who has been responsible for the various creatures the Locust have been using as instruments of war.”

Source : Eurogamer : Gears Tactics

