Garmin MARQ Carbon collection unveiled

Garmin has announced the launch of its new Garmin MARQ Carbon collection and the range includes three devices, the MARQ Athlete, MARQ Golfer, and MARQ Commander.

The MARQ Carbon collection highlights Garmin’s passion for exquisite design by introducing a uniquely engineered material to the industry: Fused Carbon Fiber. Each timepiece features a 46mm watch case and bezel inlay machined from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber—making it the lightest MARQ collection yet. To create the watch body, every single layer of carbon is rotated to a unique angle to increase the strength of the initial block. The block then undergoes a combination of heat and pressure to align with the shape of the watch housing. Several hours of machining with precision diamond cutting tools results in a remarkable surface featuring a beautiful spiral design pattern that is both rugged and lightweight.

Blending luxury with performance, premium bracelets and straps – made from perforated FKM leather, jacquard-weave nylon or silicone — are used throughout the MARQ Carbon collection and are carefully designed with each user in mind. And with up to 16 days of battery life, each new tool watch can get users through their toughest adventures. When it’s time to recharge the watch, it’s quick and easy thanks to an intuitive magnetic charger that can restore the battery to 100% within an hour.

You can find out more details about the new Garmin MARQ Carbon collection over at Garmin at the link below, prices for these new smartwatches start at £2,599.99.

Source Garmin



