Garmin fitness and smartwatches get new features

Garmin is releasing a range of new features for its fitness and outdoor smartwatches and also its cycling computers.

These new software features are being released for select devices and will include some new heart tracking features and more. You can see more information below.

Some of the notable features1 for smartwatches in this software release include:

SatIQ ™: To help maximize battery life, SatIQ will automatically turn on multi-band GPS in areas where it’s needed most, like narrow canyons or downtown areas with tall buildings, then turn it off when it’s no longer needed to ensure athletes get the most out of their battery.

To help maximize battery life, SatIQ will automatically turn on multi-band GPS in areas where it’s needed most, like narrow canyons or downtown areas with tall buildings, then turn it off when it’s no longer needed to ensure athletes get the most out of their battery. Heart rate variability (HRV) status: Track heart rate variability while sleeping to get a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture. 2

Track heart rate variability while sleeping to get a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture. Morning report: When paired with a smartphone, receive the day’s weather and daily workout suggestion, as well as information about last night’s sleep and HRV status.The report can even be customized so athletes can view only the details they want to see.

When paired with a smartphone, receive the day’s weather and daily workout suggestion, as well as information about last night’s sleep and HRV status.The report can even be customized so athletes can view only the details they want to see. Race widget: View race prep information — including a race day-specific performance prediction, race day weather and a countdown clock — all in one widget .

View race prep information — including a race day-specific performance prediction, race day weather and a countdown clock — all in one widget Updated training status: Using new indicators such as HRV status, recent exercise history and performance, athletes will receive insights into their overall effort and whether they are training productively, peaking or strained.

Using new indicators such as HRV status, recent exercise history and performance, athletes will receive insights into their overall effort and whether they are training productively, peaking or strained. Stock tracker: Keep track of up to 50 stocks – right from the wrist – with the Stocks app. Easily check stocks at a glance to monitor their prices and trends throughout the day.3

Some of the notable features1 for cycling computers in this software release include:

Music controls: When paired to a compatible smartphone, control music right on the Edge device.

When paired to a compatible smartphone, control music right on the Edge device. Training status: Using new indicators such as HRV status, recent exercise history and performance, receive insight into overall effort and whether training is productive, peaking or strained. 4

Using new indicators such as HRV status, recent exercise history and performance, receive insight into overall effort and whether training is productive, peaking or strained. Intensity minutes: See when intensity minutes were earned during each ride. 4

See when intensity minutes were earned during each ride. Full eBike support: Connect an ANT or ANT+ compatible eBike to view custom eBike data, adjust assistance levels and see remaining range based on a planned course.

The free software updates are available now. Customers can update their smartwatch or cycling computer by enabling automatic updates from their device or by using Garmin Express™. For a comprehensive list of features coming to associated devices, please click here.

You can find out more information on the new fitness and tracking features that are coming to the Garmin devices at the link below.

Source Garmin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals