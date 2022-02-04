Garlic Rocket makes adding crushed garlic to your recipes easy

The health benefits of eating garlic are well-known but trying to get the smelly herb into your cooking without getting the smell all over your hands is still a tricky task. Until now! Inventor Peter Bindner has created a new garlic crusher aptly named the Garlic Rocket, allowing you to transform bulbs of garlic complete with their skin, into crushed garlic.

Simply add the number of garlic bulbs you require and twist the handle and the corkscrew action will push out every last bit of crushed garlic without the crispy skin. When finished simply rinse under the tap and you are ready to go next time. The Garlic rocket is a new kitchen essential for any cook who likes to add garlic to their recipes.

Crush garlic without the mess

No peeling

No garlic-smelling fingers

Click and turn – No force needed

No mess – very easy to clean

Just fresh crushed garlic

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $150 or £111 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“How many kitchen gadgets have you bought over the years that you do not use? How many of your kitchen utensils lie in drawers, gathering dust? I am sure you’ll use GARLIC ROCKET so often that it will never get to the drawer. The money you spend on GARLIC ROCKET will be your all-time best investment in a kitchen utensil. GARLIC ROCKET – now it’s fun to crush garlic,” states Peter Bindner, Inventor of GARLIC ROCKET.”

With the assumption that the Garlic Rocket crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Garlic Rocket garlic crusher project review the promotional video below.

“My friends call me The Garlic Man! They know if they visit me at my holiday cottage, they have delicious, home-cooked garlic dishes to look forward to. My all-time favorite is bruschetta, made to the original recipe. Another is pasta served with organic chicken, tomatoes, lots of garlic and fresh-baked cornbread – and, not forgetting, guacamole. My friends keep coming back to enjoy all my garlic dishes. I guess you could say that garlic is part of our friendship.”

Source : Kickstarter

