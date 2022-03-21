Gamma Script note taking app for coders and developers

Developers and coders looking for a universal notetaking app specifically designed for code may be interested in Gamma Script. Launched via Kickstarter campaign offers you a chance to grab a lifetime subscription and will only be available during the crowdfunding window after which you will need to pay monthly or yearly depending on your preference. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $73 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates).

“You’ve probably tried different methods for staying organized over the years: notebooks, bullet journals, phone apps, even sticky notes plastered to your monitor. But nothing has stuck. There’s so much to keep track of these days: work tasks, errands, code snippets, to do lists, where you put your car keys. It can feel impossible to remember it all. That’s why we designed Gamma Script, the note taking app for programmers and entrepreneurs to save code, write to do lists and make organizing fun and easy. “

Note app for code

If the Gamma Script crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Gamma Script notetaking app project checkout the promotional video below.

“Have you ever forgotten how to solve a problem? It’s a very common occurrence. Gamma Script is the easiest way to remember how you solved previous problems. You can always come back to Gamma Script and refresh your memory. Sure you could write your notes in a Google Doc or Word document. If you’re desperate, you could even write it in a .txt file. But everything is better in one place. Gamma Script makes it easy to write down your code with proper syntax highlighting. Gamma Script supports tons of languages! Whatever your favorite programming language is, we have syntax highlighting for it.”

“Whether you are a tabs or spaces person, you can have all of the flexibility you want with our indentation buttons. Use convenient code indentation to keep your code easy to read. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the notetaking app, jump over to the official Gamma Script crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

