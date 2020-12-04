Sharkoon Light2 S Lightweight gaming mouse

Sharkoon has this week launched its new lightweight gaming mouse aptly named the Light2 S, making it available priced at €25 in black and the Sharkoon Light2 200 White Edition priced at €50. Due to its completely symmetrical design, the Light2 S mouse can be used with either hand and is suitable for both right-handers and left-handers gamers.

“Perfect tracking and top degrees of precision are provided by the high-performance PixArt PAW3327 optical sensor. With a resolution of up to 6,200 DPI, the sensor should allow high-precision maneuvers and, using the Light² S software, can also be customized within five freely adjustable levels. With the help of the DPI switch, the levels can also be easily switched through at any time, always enabling situational adjustment according to different genres and usage behavior.”

“The Light² S has two thumb buttons on each of its sides. These can be freely assigned via the downloadable software, which allows the functions of all the mouse buttons to be modified to suit the user’s needs. According to Sharkoon, because of the uniform shape of the gaming mouse, it should lie comfortably in the hand and, in conjunction with the special honeycomb structure, ensure a firm grip for both right-handed and left-handed users.”

Source : Sharkoon

