New AOC 34″ CU34G2X curved frameless QHD gaming monitor $450

AOC has created a new 34 inch curved frameless QHD gaming monitor in the form of the CU34G2X, which is now available to purchase priced at $450. The 1500R curved design allowing users to take full advantage of peripheral vision, and offers users a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. The AOC CU34G2X sports a narrow bezel and minimalist frameless design.

The AOC CU34G2X gaming monitor is covered by AOC’s latest Re-Spawned Warranty offering three years of general warranty, and include a one-time accidental warranty. “If even one pixel on your AGON or AOC Gaming monitor is dead or “bright,” AOC will send you a new monitor” says the press release.

– 34″ Class (34″ Viewable) AOC Gaming G2 Series monitor with 3440×1440 Ultra wide Quad HD (2K+) resolution VA panel

– Rapid 1ms response (MPRT) and 144Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync for ultra-smooth competitive game play

– 3-Sided frameless design with 1500R curvature for immersive gaming and entertainment

– VA panel for wide viewing angles and brilliant colors displaying over 115% sRGB and 98% Adobe RGB color gamut area coverage

– Height adjustable stand AOC low Blue mode and flickers for wellbeing and comfort during extended gaming sessions (VESA compatible)

– 2x DisplayPort 1 4 2x HDMI 2 0 and USB 3 2 x4 hub inputs/outputs for high performance Graphics display and convenience

– AOC low input lag delivers lag free Display from the video signals

“Better for competitive gaming, the new AOC CU34G2X features a 1 ms response time to allow speed without the smear and creating a better overall visual quality while gaming. Quick moving action and dramatic transitions are rendered smoothly, leaving ghosting effects a thing of the past. Response times are one of the most imperative specifications for gamers and this monitor has them covered. The AOC CU34G2X is fully equipped with FreeSync Premium and a 144Hz refresh rate, twice the refresh rate of some gaming monitors.”

Source : AOC

