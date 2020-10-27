

The new Radium 300 XLR gaming microphone set is equipped with a stable long metal arm, allowing you to easily fix the microphone to any position, without affecting its stability and performance. The new gaming microphone is “perfect not only for entry-level gamers, but also for professional streamers with recording studios” says Genesis. The design of the microphone inlcudes a special anti-shock basket, completely eliminating unnecessary vibrations during recording.

“Genesis Radium 300 XLR has been equipped with a special filter and a microphone cover, effectively reducing excessive air movement when breathing and the effect of so-called “plosive consonants”. The cover with the filter will also protect your microphone against the accumulation of unwanted dirt. We want our products to be universal and meet the expectations of the most demanding users. You receive the microphone with a large number of accessories such as: metal arm, basket, pop filter, sponge cover and long XLR cable – 3.5 mm minijack. All this to ensure the highest quality of work and entertainment.”

“Thanks to its 30 Hz – 16 kHz frequency range and high sensitivity it provides high quality, clear sound. Its cardioid character filters background noise, recording the sounds only directed at the microphone. Parents of noisy children and owners of loud mechanical keyboards will surely appreciate this feature. The microphone provides very high sound quality and excellent voice clarity. It guarantees perfect soundproofing of unwanted ambient sounds during recording, as well as high dynamic range. The warm radio sound desired by everyone is achieved thanks to the use of high-quality components and accessories.”

For more information on the new Genesis Radium 300 XLR gaming microphone jump over to the official Genesis website, where it we’ll soon be available to purchase priced at €60 or $69.

Technical specifications of the gaming microphone :

– model: Radium 300 XLR

– input: XLR

– pattern: cardioid

– frequency: 30 Hz – 16 kHz

– sensitivity: -38 dB

– impedance: 2200 Ohms

– cord length: 2.5 m

Source : Genesis :

