New MSI creator and gaming laptops unveiled

MSI has today introduced a new range of creative and gaming laptops offering the power and performance required to create on the move or enjoy your favourite game. The new MSI gaming laptops are powered by the latest Intel 11th Gen H series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 LAPTOP GPUs.

The new MSI creator and gaming laptops offer a 30% performance upgrade over previous models, the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt™ 4, and Wi-Fi 6E add increased enhancements. For the gaming lineup, MSI-exclusive features like “Discrete Graphics Mode” improve graphics performance combined with MSI Center to allow users to overclock the GPU with ease.

Creator Z16, Creator M16 laptops

The new Creator Z16 boasts a 16:10 display with thin bezels inspired by the Golden Ratio for better viewing angles and increased productivity. A slim CNC-milled aluminum chassis in Lunar Grey adds to the minimal style, while the True Pixel display up to QHD+ resolution with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut supports the needs of designers and content creators alike. The world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged fan blade design and MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology ensure optimal thermal dissipation for the best possible experience when running heavy architectural applications. The Creator M16 features QHD+ True Pixel displays and well-rounded options for a more casual creator who can perform with a more lightweight version of the Creator Z16’s robust offerings.

Creator 17 laptop

Designed to impress, the Creator 17 laptop offers a vibrant Mini LED display, powered by AUO AmLED technology, with 1,000 nits of brightness for a higher color range, it is encased in an all in a black, aluminum chassis with a sandblasted texture for a smooth finish.

MSI GE76/66 Raider laptop

MSI’s new lineup of gaming laptops begins with upgrades to the powerful GE Raider series. The GE76 and GE66 Raider series steals the show with its Mystic Light bar. Benefitting from Wi-Fi 6E and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 LAPTOP GPUs with full TGP up to 165W for extreme gaming performance it powers the display that supports up to 360Hz or QHD 240Hz or 4K UHD 120Hz. Increase gaming speed with MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 technology which keeps the system running smoothly during intense gaming sessions.

MSI GP76/66 Leopard creative laptop

For those in need of powerful performance for work, game, and even engineering, the GP Leopard series is it. Receiving NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 LAPTOP GPUs and the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processors the GP Leopard is equipped with what is necessary to take on high performance tasks.

MSI GS76/66 Stealth gaming laptop

The award-winning Stealth series is back, bringing lightweight gaming power for those on the move. Beyond the GPU and CPU updates, the GS76 Stealth now has a silver hinge accent, improved battery capacity, and a new panel with up to QHD 240 Hz for better visual performance. The Front-firing Dynaudio speakers enhance the music listening experience for the user. The GS Stealth series is the ideal portable gaming and working partner.

Pulsating Power–GL76/66 Pulse gaming laptop

With a new chassis design inspired by Maarten Verhoeven, the 2018 ZBrush World Competition Champion, MSI is unveiling its new GL66 and GL76 Pulse laptops. Verhoeven gave the inspiration of titanium armor with energy for the Dragon Army to enhance their agility and flexibility. These laptops use NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 LAPTOP GPUs along with a redesigned heat pipe and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures. An independent number pad rounds out the user experience.

MSI Sword 17/15, GF76/66 Katana gaming laptop

The brand-new Sword and Katana GF series is inspired by famed Japanese illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano, noted for his work in the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” video game series. The MSI Sword 17, Sword 15, GF76 Katana and GF66 Katana are set to inspire users. Powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 LAPTOP GPUs and featuring independent number pads — even on the smaller 15-inch variant — the Sword and Katana GF laptops are more than just entry-level gaming configurations; they are your first partner for long-lasting battles in the virtual world.

