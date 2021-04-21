Cooler Master SK620 compact gaming keyboard $90

PC peripheral manufacturer Cooler Master has launched a new gaming keyboard this week in the form of the SK620, offering a wired version of the previously launched SK622 wireless Bluetooth gaming keyboard. The new keyboard is available in silver white and gunmetal finishes and offers a compact 60% layout for portability and to save space on your desktop. You can expect all the same features as its wireless counterpart in both keyboards feature TTC low profile mechanical switches, improved keycaps and adjustable feet, and Cooler Master customization via the companion software and RGB back lighting.

“The SK620 low-profile mechanical keyboard redefines form and function in both work and play. The compact 60% layout and minimalist brushed aluminum body embrace modern aesthetics, while low profile switches and ergonomic keycaps give you the classic mechanical keyboard experience. Add in hybrid OS compatibility, and you have a keyboard that embraces modern and classic sensibilities.”

Features of the SK620 gaming keyboard :

– Low Profile Switches – A reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision.

– Portable 60% Layout – Compact layout and design, perfect for on-the-go use with mobile devices and laptops.

– Brushed Aluminum Design – Curved top plate, floating keycaps, and minimalistic design built with functionality in mind

– Ergonomic Upgrades – New ergonomic keycaps and adjustable feet allow you the comfortable typing experience you want, your way.

– Multiple OS Support – Use with MacOS and Windows 8 and above – and easily soft-switch between all devices with a simple keypress.

“The SK622 is one of our most popular gaming keyboards in the lineup, but not everybody needs Bluetooth wireless in their keyboard, which is why we designed the SK622 for gamers who want a viable portable input option, and for creative professionals who want something a little more durable than your standard chiclet keyboard” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. “The SK620 maintains the striking aesthetics and improved typing experience of the SK622, but in a wired format for those who prefer it.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals