Genesis Thor 420 RGB gaming keyboard €78

Genesis has introduced a new addition to its range of gaming keyboards this month in the form of the Thor 420 RGB which will soon be available to purchase priced at €78. Supporting all the major operating systems including Windows, Linux, Mac and even Android the mechanical keyboard can be customised to suit your individual needs using the supplied advanced application created by Genesis.

The flat key design on the mechanical keyboard require low activation force of just 45g and provide sufficient feedback with a subtle click. The key set is all enclosed in an aluminium casing providing a rugged, durable yet precise mechanical keyboard equipped with RGB LED illumination with PRISMO effect and 22 work modes.



Features of the Thor 420 RGB gaming keyboard include:

– keyboard type: low-profile, mechanical

– switch durability: 50 million clicks

– force required for activation: 45 g

– feedback: perceptible and audible click

– number of keys: 104

– number of multimedia keys: 12

– size: 418 x 113 x 24 mm

– communication: 1.65 m USB cable

– supported operating systems: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Linux, Android

Source : Genesis

