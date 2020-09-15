New ROCCAT Elo Series gaming headset range introduced

Gaming hardware peripheral manufacturer ROCCAT because today introduced a new range of gaming headsets consisting of the new ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air offering wireless surround sound in a RGB gaming headset. Together with the ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB surround sound RGB headset and the ROCCAT Elo X Stereo wired cross-platform gaming headset. Check out the promo trailers below to learn more about each.

Elo X Cross-Platform Stereo Gaming Headset

Designed for stereo enthusiasts and multiplatform gamers, the Elo X Stereo delivers supreme sound powered by precision-tuned 50 mm drivers. Its extended cross-platform compatibility via a 3.5 mm jack complements premium comfort features including memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting metal headband for a unique, weightless fit. Class-leading Turtle Beach audio technologies include the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak microphone and patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly comfort. The Elo X Stereo comes with a PC audio splitter and feels like a feature-packed premium product with an attractive MSRP of £39.99.

Elo 7.1 USB Surround Sound Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 USB offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound powered by its precision-tuned 50 mm drivers. It also boasts Turtle Beach audio innovations such as the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak microphone for crystal-clear communication, plus Variable Mic Monitoring to help avoid shouting, and ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions. In addition to premium comfort features like memory foam cushioning and a self-adjusting metal headband, the Elo 7.1 USB also works with ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting system offering vivid colour customizations. The Elo 7.1 USB will be available for a competitive MSRP of £59.99.

Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the series. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50 mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting for a competitive advantage. Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as good as, and sometimes faster than, a wired connection, as well as a long-lasting battery that averages 24-hours of use. The Elo 7.1 Air is also a new addition to ROCCAT’s AIMO product portfolio and will be available for a MSRP of £89.99.

Source : ROCCAT

