Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 setup and hands on review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 represents a significant milestone in the evolution of foldable smartphone technology. For those transitioning from another Samsung device, the initial setup process is straightforward and intuitive.

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Key Takeaways : Unboxing includes the phone, USB-C to USB-C cable, quick start guide, warranty card, and SIM card removal tool.

Armor aluminum frame and dual rail hinge design for durability and sleek profile.

6.3-inch cover display and 7.6-inch main display, both with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits brightness.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12 GB RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

4400 mAh battery supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Rear camera system: 12 MP ultra-wide, 50 MP wide, and 10 MP telephoto lenses; 10 MP cover camera and 4 MP under-display camera.

Runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, featuring advanced AI functionalities like sketch-to-image and interpreter mode.

Supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and has IP48 dust and water resistance.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro priced at $249.99, featuring noise cancellation, USB-C charging, adaptive noise control, 360 audio, and customizable equalizer settings.

Seamless setup process, especially for users migrating from another Samsung device.

Enhanced AI and software features for a smoother user experience; PWM sensitivity adjustments may be needed for some users.

Battery capacity unchanged; slight price increase with trade-in deals available.

Combines cutting-edge design, powerful performance, and innovative features for a premium user experience.

Design and Build

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features an armor aluminum frame, which ensures durability while maintaining a lightweight design. The new dual rail hinge design enhances the phone’s robustness without compromising its sleek profile. Measuring slightly shorter and wider than its predecessors, the device is just 5.6 mm thick and weighs 239 grams. This design evolution offers several benefits:

More comfortable grip

Improved portability

Enhanced durability

Display Technology

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features impressive display specifications:

Cover display : 6.3-inch screen, 2376 x 968 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate

: 6.3-inch screen, 2376 x 968 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate Main display: 7.6-inch screen, 2160 x 1865 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 2600 nits brightness

The high brightness levels of the main display ensure excellent visibility, even in bright outdoor conditions, making it ideal for various use cases, from productivity to entertainment.

Internal Specifications

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, delivering high performance and efficiency. The device comes with 12 GB of RAM and offers storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, catering to different user needs. The 4400 mAh battery supports various charging options:

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

These charging capabilities ensure that you stay powered throughout the day, regardless of your usage patterns.

Camera System

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a versatile camera setup that allows you to capture high-quality photos and videos in various conditions:

Rear camera system : 12 MP ultra-wide lens, 50 MP wide lens, 10 MP telephoto lens

: 12 MP ultra-wide lens, 50 MP wide lens, 10 MP telephoto lens Cover camera : 10 MP shooter

: 10 MP shooter Under-display camera: 4 MP sensor

Whether you’re taking landscape shots, portraits, or selfies, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s camera system delivers impressive results.

Software and AI Features

Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 integrates advanced AI features from the S24 Ultra. New functionalities, such as the sketch-to-image feature and interpreter mode, enhance the user experience, making the device more intuitive and user-friendly. These AI-driven features cater to a wide range of user needs, from creativity to communication.

Connectivity and Other Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports the latest connectivity standards, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring fast and reliable connections for seamless streaming, downloading, and sharing. The device also features IP48 dust and water resistance, providing added durability and peace of mind. However, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does not support expandable storage, which may be a consideration for some users.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Priced at $249.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the perfect companion to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. These earbuds offer a range of features, including:

Noise cancellation

USB-C charging

Adaptive noise control

360 audio

Customizable equalizer settings

Whether you’re listening to music, watching videos, or taking calls, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver an immersive and personalized audio experience.

Setup Process and User Experience

Setting up the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a seamless process, especially if you’re migrating from another Samsung device. The setup involves configuring Galaxy AI features, selecting display modes such as dark mode, and setting up the fingerprint sensor for added security. The familiar design, coupled with minor but meaningful improvements, contributes to a smooth user experience.

The enhanced AI and software features further elevate the user experience, making the device more intuitive and efficient. However, it’s worth noting that users sensitive to PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) may need to adjust settings to mitigate potential discomfort.

While the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains unchanged from previous models, the device does see a slight price increase. However, Samsung offers attractive trade-in deals that can help offset the cost, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 represents the pinnacle of foldable smartphone technology, combining innovative design, powerful performance, and innovative features to deliver a premium user experience. For more information jump over to the official Samsung website

