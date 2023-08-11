If you would like to learn more about the recently launched Galaxy Watch6 vs Galaxy Watch6 Classic smartwatches by Samsung. Or are a little unsure of what the exact differences are between the two new watches This quick guide will take you through everything you need to know.

At first glance the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, two models may seem almost identical, boasting the same battery life, chip, interface, and display. However, a closer look reveals subtle differences that cater to different user preferences and lifestyles.

The primary distinction between the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic lies in their aesthetics and user interface interaction. The Classic model features a physical rotating bezel for navigation, a feature that is noticeably absent in the regular Galaxy Watch 6. Instead, the latter opts for a digital rotating bezel, which, while functionally similar, lacks the tactile feel of its physical counterpart.

Galaxy Watch6 vs Galaxy Watch6 Classic spec comparison

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic share many design similarities, both maintaining a sleek and sophisticated look that the Galaxy Watch series is known for. However, there are key differences in aesthetic preference. The Galaxy Watch 6 carries a minimal, modern design, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic opts for a more traditional watch appeal with its physical rotating bezel, catering to those who appreciate a more classic appearance.

Size and weight also play a role in differentiating these two models. The Watch 6 Classic, being larger and bulkier, may not be the best fit for activities like sleep tracking and running. On the other hand, the regular Watch 6, with its thinner and lighter design, is more suitable for those with an active lifestyle.

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic comes with 16GB internal storage and 2GB RAM. Connectivity options are extensive, including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NFC, but no USB or radio.

The Watch 6 Classic comes in two sizes, 43mm and 47mm, and is made of stainless steel, enhancing its durability and scratch resistance. In contrast, the regular Watch 6, available in two smaller sizes, 40mm and 44mm, is made of aluminum. Color options also vary, with the Classic model available in black and silver, while the regular Watch 6 offers an additional color choice.

Pricing

Strap options or rather bands further distinguish these two models. The regular Watch 6 ships with a silicone strap or band, while the Classic model comes with a hybrid leather band strap. Despite these differences, both watches share the same battery, sensors, chip, and interface, ensuring a consistent user experience. The $100 price difference between the two models may seem steep, but it could be justified depending on the user’s needs and preferences.

The Galaxy Watch6 is now available to preorder in a size of 40 mm price that $299.99 or with a 44 mm watch face priced at $329.99. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in a 43 mm size priced at $399.99 with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Or a 47 mm watch face priced at $429.99 again with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. If you would like to opt for 4G LTE connectivity the price rises to $449.99 for the 43 mm version and $479.99 for the 47 mm watch face.

In conclusion, whether you’re drawn to the tactile navigation of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or the lightweight design of the regular Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung offers a smartwatch to suit every lifestyle. The choice ultimately comes down to personal preference and how you plan to use your smartwatch in your daily life.

Source & Image: Mike O’Brien



