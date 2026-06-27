Samsung’s New Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 Just Leaked, and They Look Different

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatch lineup, introducing the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9. These new models bring a combination of subtle design refinements and meaningful hardware upgrades. While the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 emphasizes durability and high-end performance, the Galaxy Watch 9 focuses on delivering a consistent and accessible user experience. Both watches aim to improve functionality, extend battery life, and refine aesthetics, catering to a broad spectrum of users. The video below from TechTalkTV gives us more details about the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 design.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: A Rugged and Premium Smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is crafted for users who demand a robust yet sophisticated smartwatch. It integrates several key enhancements that elevate its appeal:

Refined Design: The Ultra 2 features engraved bezel numbers for a polished appearance, slimmer bezels that maximize screen space and a sleeker button design for improved usability. These updates enhance both functionality and style.

The Ultra 2 features engraved bezel numbers for a polished appearance, slimmer bezels that maximize screen space and a sleeker button design for improved usability. These updates enhance both functionality and style. Durable Build: Constructed with titanium, the watch is available in titanium gray and titanium silver finishes. A new green band with “Ultra” branding complements its rugged aesthetic. The single 47 mm size ensures a bold and commanding presence on the wrist.

Constructed with titanium, the watch is available in titanium gray and titanium silver finishes. A new green band with “Ultra” branding complements its rugged aesthetic. The single 47 mm size ensures a bold and commanding presence on the wrist. Enhanced Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite processor and equipped with 2 GB of RAM, the Ultra 2 delivers seamless multitasking and faster app performance.

Powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite processor and equipped with 2 GB of RAM, the Ultra 2 delivers seamless multitasking and faster app performance. Extended Battery Life: The 800 mAh battery supports 3-4 days of usage on a single charge, making it suitable for extended use without frequent recharging.

The 800 mAh battery supports 3-4 days of usage on a single charge, making it suitable for extended use without frequent recharging. Upgraded Software: The One UI 9 Watch introduces a redesigned health app, providing an intuitive interface for tracking fitness metrics, monitoring health data, and setting personalized goals.

The One UI 9 Watch introduces a redesigned health app, providing an intuitive interface for tracking fitness metrics, monitoring health data, and setting personalized goals. Water Resistance: Maintaining its 10 ATM water resistance rating, the Ultra 2 is built to withstand water-based activities, making sure reliability in diverse environments.

These features make the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 an excellent choice for users seeking a smartwatch that combines rugged durability with premium functionality.

Galaxy Watch 9: Practical Updates for Everyday Use

The Galaxy Watch 9 takes a more understated approach, focusing on subtle improvements while retaining its core design philosophy. Key updates include:

Size Options: Available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes, the Watch 9 accommodates a variety of wrist sizes. The smaller model is offered in cream and graphite, while the larger version comes in silver and graphite.

Available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes, the Watch 9 accommodates a variety of wrist sizes. The smaller model is offered in cream and graphite, while the larger version comes in silver and graphite. Processor Variants: Depending on the region, the Watch 9 may feature either the Snapdragon or Exynos processor, reflecting Samsung’s strategy to tailor hardware to specific markets.

Depending on the region, the Watch 9 may feature either the Snapdragon or Exynos processor, reflecting Samsung’s strategy to tailor hardware to specific markets. Battery Improvements: While the battery upgrade is modest compared to the Ultra 2, it still provides better longevity than its predecessor, making sure reliable day-to-day performance.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is designed for users who prioritize simplicity and practicality, making it an ideal option for those seeking a straightforward smartwatch experience.

Shared Enhancements Across Both Models

Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 emphasize incremental improvements that enhance usability and performance without drastic changes. Shared upgrades include:

Improved Battery Life: Both models offer extended usage times, reducing the need for frequent charging.

Both models offer extended usage times, reducing the need for frequent charging. Subtle Design Tweaks: Refined aesthetics and usability-focused updates contribute to a more polished overall experience.

Refined aesthetics and usability-focused updates contribute to a more polished overall experience. Software Advancements: The introduction of One UI 9 Watch brings a more intuitive user interface, enhancing the overall smartwatch experience.

These shared features demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to delivering consistent quality and functionality across its smartwatch lineup.

Rumored Specifications

Specification Galaxy Watch 9 (Leaked) Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (Leaked) Case Sizes 40mm and 44mm (Aluminum) 47mm (Titanium) Design Style Circular face, sleek lugs Boxier “Squircle” case with 1–12 numbered bezel Processor Snapdragon Wear Elite (3nm) Snapdragon Wear Elite (3nm) with dedicated Hexagon NPU Memory / Storage 2GB RAM / 32GB Storage 2GB RAM / 32GB Storage Display 1.34″ or 1.47″ Super AMOLED (Sapphire Glass) 1.5″ Super AMOLED (Sapphire Glass, 3,000+ nits) Battery Capacity 40mm: ~382 mAh 44mm: 435 mAh 47mm: 784 mAh (Marketed as 800 mAh) Charging Speed 10W Wireless Charging 10W Wireless Charging Durability Ratings 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H 10ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 5GHz, UWB, NFC (Optional LTE) Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, UWB, 5G RedCap / LTE (Standard) Color Options 40mm: Cream, Graphite 44mm: Silver, Graphite Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Software Wear OS 7 / One UI 9 Watch Wear OS 7 / One UI 9 Watch (Advanced On-Device AI)

Tailored Choices for Diverse User Needs

Samsung’s latest smartwatch offerings reflect a thoughtful approach to innovation, catering to different user preferences. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is ideal for those who value rugged durability, premium materials, and innovative performance, making it a perfect companion for active and demanding lifestyles. In contrast, the Galaxy Watch 9 offers a balanced and accessible option, appealing to users who prioritize simplicity, versatility, and everyday reliability.

Whether you’re seeking a feature-packed smartwatch for adventurous pursuits or a dependable device for daily use, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 provide tailored solutions to meet a wide range of needs.

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Source & Image Credit: TechTalkTV



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.