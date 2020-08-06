New Galaxy Buds Live earbuds $170

Samsung has launched their new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds today, announcing immediate availability and are available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black. The Galaxy Buds Live earbud headphones feature an touch-based PUI (physical user interface) for touch control, together with Bixby voice wake-up. Enabling owners to navigate music, open applicatrions, and send messages and more hands and eyes-free.

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds can provide users with up to 6 hours of continuous playback when fully charged and the handy charging case allows you to add an extra 15 hours over multiple charges. 60 minutes of use requires just five minutes of charging.

“The first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type on Galaxy’s true wireless earbuds keeps the noise out, but lets the world in. It reduces background noises without missing what’s important, like voices and announcements, so you hear more of what you want to hear — all with just a long press to turn it on.”

“Galaxy Buds Live defy conventional design — with one-of-a-kind aesthetics, they’re like nothing you’ve ever seen or worn before. Samsung has reconfigured traditional earbud design, laying out internal components horizontally instead of vertically. That way, the earbuds don’t protrude from your ears, providing a more natural appearance. This ergonomic, tip-less design conforms to the shape of your ear, making them comfortable enough to wear all-day. You can further customize your fit with two sizes of wingtips.”

Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are compatible with a range of devices says Samsung and seamlessly switch between compatible devices, “no disconnecting and reconnecting required”. “When paired with the latest Galaxy devices, you can open your world to new possibilities. Record crystal clear audio for your video on the Galaxy Note20 by using Galaxy Buds Live as a wireless microphone. Use ‘Game Mode’ to reduce audio latency – with Galaxy Note20’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, you can enjoy a more immersive gaming experience. You can also easily share music with friends — without compromising sound quality — using the new Buds Together feature.”

Source : Samsung

