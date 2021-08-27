Free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021

Microsoft has unveiled its Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021, the games will be available on the Xbox One and Xbox X and S consoles.

The games will include Warhammer: Chaosbane which will be available from the 1st of September to the 30th of September.

Mulaka which will be available from the 16th of September to the to the 15th of October. Zone of the Enders HD Collection from the 1st of September until the 15th of September and Samurai Shodown II from teh 16th of September until the 30th of September.

Warhammer: Chaosbane

In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man. Choose your hero among four different character classes and prepare for legendary battles with up to four friends against the all-powerful Chaos hordes in this action role-playing game. Mulaka

In this action-adventure title based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people, fight back against a strange foulness that is corrupting their land. As the local shaman, Sukurúame, draw upon the power of the demigods, solve puzzles, and fight hand-to-hand in environments inspired by real Sierra locations. Zone of the Enders HD Collection

From Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear series, comes a space epic like no other. Pilot the Orbital Frame, Jehuty, and help the Space Force defeat the Bahram forces once and for all. This title contains both Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, all in one collection. Samurai Shodown II

Step onto the grand stage to test your skills in intense sword fights using the Rage System and Weapon Breaking Attack features. Play 15 of your favorite characters in this renowned weapon-wielding fighting game, against competition that is as sharp as ever. You can find out more information about the Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021 over at Microsoft at the link below. source Xbox Wire

