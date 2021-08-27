Free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021

Microsoft has unveiled its Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021, the games will be available on the Xbox One and Xbox X and S consoles.
The games will include Warhammer: Chaosbane which will be available from the 1st of September to the 30th of September.
Mulaka which will be available from the 16th of September to the to the 15th of October. Zone of the Enders HD Collection from the 1st of September until the 15th of September and Samurai Shodown II from teh 16th of September until the 30th of September.
