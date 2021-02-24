Free PlayStation games confirmed for Play At Home 2021

Sony has this week announced its plans for the return of Play At Home and will be offering free copies of the Ratchet and Clank game to PlayStation gamers on March 1st 2021. Jim Ryan President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect over the coming months from the new Play At Home initiative, which was originally launched last April. “We’ve designed a series of free games and entertainment offers for our PlayStation community to make the next few months a little more fun and enjoyable.”

This year’s Play at Home initiative is kicking off in March and extending through June.

Starting March 1, 2021

PlayStation and Insomniac Games will make Ratchet & Clank PS4 available for free download for a limited time through PlayStation Store from March 1 at 8pm PST / March 2 at 4am GMT / 5am CET to March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT* / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST.

Once you redeem the game, it will be yours to keep. This 2016 PS4 action-adventure hit from Insomniac Games revisits the origin stories of these beloved PlayStation heroes and features a great mix of outrageous combat and comedy.

Starting March 25, 2021

Our friends at Funimation (a joint venture of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex of Japan) are kicking in a very special offer: extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim in the countries they are available **. Funimation is an anime-focused subscription service and Wakanim is Funimation’s European division. While there will be additional details to follow, this offer is only available to our community who sign up for and download the Funimation (in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand) or Wakanim apps (in most of Western and Northern Europe) starting on March 25 for a limited time.

Source : PlayStation blog

