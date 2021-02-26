Framework modular laptop can be upgraded, customized and repaired

Framework has released more details about their new laptop which will be launching during the summer months of this year, providing a portable computer that can be upgraded, customized and easily repaired. Unlike other laptops on the market the Framework Laptop has been specifically created to provide an excess above design without sacrificing performance, quality or style. The Framework Laptop will be available in a range of pre-configured models running Windows 10 Home or Pro.

“The single best way to reduce the environmental impact of electronics is to make them last longer. You can repair and upgrade the Framework Laptop to make it work great for as long as you need it to. On top of that, it uses a 50% post consumer recycled (PCR) aluminum housing, 30% PCR plastic, and fully recyclable materials for packaging.”

Equipped with a 13.5 inch screen and powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, supported by up to 64 GB DRAM and 4TB of SSD storage, the laptop can be equipped with i5-1135G7, i7-1165G7, or i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake processors with Intel Xe graphics, and end-user upgradeable to future generations with a replaceable mainboard. An integrated hardware privacy switches also provides you with complete control over access to the camera and microphones.

Expansion cards are also available providing an easy way to upgrade or select the connectivity you would like to carry with you whether it be USB-C, DisplayPort, MicroSD, extra storage, HDMI or USB-A. ” An ideal screen aspect ratio, a great feeling 1.5mm-travel keyboard, a high cycle-life 55Wh battery, and finally, an excellent webcam built in!”

“Electronics products don’t need to be one-size-fits all. In addition to the Expansion Card system that lets you choose your ports, the Framework Laptop lets you swap your keyboard language and layout and pick from a range of color options for the magnetic-attach bezel.

Along with socketed storage, WiFi, and two slots of memory, the entire mainboard can be swapped to boost performance as we launch updated versions with new CPU generations. High-use parts like the battery, screen, and keyboard are easy to replace. QR codes on each item take you directly to guides and the listing in our web store.

In addition to releasing new upgrade modules regularly and ensuring replacement parts are available, we’re opening up the ecosystem to enable a community of partners to build and sell compatible modules through the Framework Marketplace.”

Source : Framework

