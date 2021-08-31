Four new Lotus EV’s launching from 2022 onward

Lotus has revealed its plans for its new EV’s, the company is planning to launch four new electric vehicles starting from 2022.

The car maker revealed that they would be launching a new global HQ in Wuhan in China, the first new car is coming next year and it is a new electric SUV which is code named Type 132.

In 2023 Lotus will launch a new four door coupe EV, this one is code named Type 133, in 2025 there will be Type 134 and it 2-26, Type 135 which is an all electric sports car.

Lotus Technology is a new division of Group Lotus, a global ‘intelligent technology’ subsidiary which augments the brand’s DNA and technology accumulated over the 73 years that Lotus has existed. Its role is to accelerate innovation in the fields of batteries and energy management, electric motors, electronic control systems, intelligent driving, intelligent manufacturing and more.

The development of the brand’s new premium lifestyle vehicles will take place on the Lotus Premium architecture, one of the four new vehicle platforms announced at the Driving Tomorrow global strategy conference in April. The Premium architecture supports a wheelbase range from 2,889mm-3,100mm and could be further expanded in the future. It supports the development of all types of passenger vehicles from C+ to E segments. Using 92-120kWh batteries, it is compatible with the industry’s most advanced 800-volt high-speed EV charging system. Products developed on this platform will be capable of 0-100km/h acceleration in under three seconds.

You can find out more details about Lotus’s plans for their new electric vehicles over at the Lotus website at the link below.

Source Lotus

