Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition smartwatch launched

Fossil has launched a new smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition, this is the latest smartwatch in the Fossil Gen 6 range.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition smartwatch comes with a range of features, the device has a battery that will give you up to two weeks of battery life.

The new Fossil smartwatch comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ mobile processor and it also comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of included storage.

The device features a 1.28-inch color AMOLED display that has a resolution of 416 x 516 pixels and 326 pixels per inch.

It comes with two push buttons which can be configured and a rotating home button and it can also be activated via voice functions and of course the touchscreen.

Here are some of the features:

E-ink grey-scale display with backlight

Home Button, 2 configurable push buttons Microphone, vibration

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, tethered GPS

PPG heart rate, SpO2, accelerometer

Water resistant (Up to 3 ATM)

Charge time approximately 60 minutes to 80%

You can find out more details about the new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness smartwatch over at the Fossil website at the link below. Pricing for the new Fossil smartwatch starts at £199 in the UK and the device comes in a range of colors.

Source Fossil





