Forza Horizon 5 release date set and performance tested

This week Microsoft has released more details about the Forza Horizon 5 release date and location the game will be set. Confirming that Forza Horizon 5 will be the largest and most diverse open world game in a Forza Horizon franchise and players will embark on an adventurous journey across Mexico as part of a new campaign mode, taking in locations such as Guanajuato. The release date for Forza Horizon 5 has been set for November 9th 2021 when it will be available to purchase worldwide. Check out the performance testing carried out on the new Forza 5 game by the team over at Digital Foundry.

Forza 5 will also feature a new Events Lab, allowing gamers to build new race modes, game modes and experiences, and decide on the fundamental rules for each of their creations. Check out the Horizon 5 official announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect in your Mexican adventure in the Horizon 5′ s “vibrant and ever-evolving open world” landscapes of Mexico with limitless, during which you can drive hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.

“John Linneman and Rich Leadbetter share their reactions to the brilliant Forza 5 reveal, discuss the tech highlights and speak with Microsoft to reveal new information on how the Playground Games plans to scale this game across the generations.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals