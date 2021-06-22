Forfend Internet of Things safe box with app and more

Forfend is a new Internet of things connected safe designed to keep your precious items secure yet easily accessible by you and your family or friends. Equipped with Google Asst and Amazon Alexa support as well as a companion smartphone application for both Android and iOS devices, the Forfend safe box is perfect for your home, hotel or small business.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $119 or £84 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Forfend campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Forfend Internet of things safe project watch the promotional video below.

“Introducing our IoT safe that brings you security, convenience and the latest smart home technology. When we were at conceptual design stage, we hoped to offer customers various choices in sizes and unlocking methods. Forfend smart safe provides multiple unlocking methods: through traditional security code, physical key, fingerprint and mobile phone APP. “

“Imagine you are in danger and threatened to open the safe. What can you do to secretly inform others of the situation? With Forfend IoT safe, you can enter an anti-kidnap code, your family members will receive the alarm. Besides Kidnap Alarm, we have many other reliable alarm systems to protect the safety. Our safe is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, giving you the most advanced smart home security experience.”

“In addition to mobile phone’s APP, our gateway is also designed to receive all the alarms. The gateway includes a screen, enabling access to the security details more convenient. The safe accepts multiple charging methods. Four AA batteries can last 4-6 months. Low battery notifications are automatically sent to your phone. In case of emergency, you can also open the safe with a physical key or charge the safe through a micro-USB cable.”

Source : Kickstarter

